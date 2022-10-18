Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Top 5 Popular Contestants Of The Season So Far

The company has a list titled Characters India Loves, and under Bigg Boss Season 6 these are the names that have been published (in that order ranking from 1 to 5).

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil has started off and completed its first week. The audience has been coming up with lists of their favorite contestants and now Ormax, a media analytics company, has shared a list based on user data and public opinion.

GP Muthu

Muthu has been the talk of the town ever since the first episode of this season. The man has a community of dedicated fans from his videos on social media. The guy records himself describing his day and reading letters from his fans and the way he speaks and his slang have earned him a sincere fanbase. Although his behavior inside the house has invited criticism, his popularity still remains huge.

Rachita

Rachita rose to fame for her role as Meenakshi in the hit serial Saravanan Meenakshi. The actor has a charm and a pleasant face that immediately attracts people. She has been showering love and affection on the young girls inside the house, especially Janany, and her interactions have impressed the audience.

Ayesha

Best known for her work in the serial Sathya, as the titular character, Ayesha too already had a solid fan base before entering the house, but her popularity has increased many folds after getting into the BB house. People do take offense to her voice sometimes, mistaking her naturally loud voice as an aggressive tone, which sometimes affects her deeply.

Janany

The Srilankan Tamil that she speaks has its own fan base outside of her child-like face and how has a cute vibe in the way she carries herself. Probably the youngest of the lot, she is by no means a child. She is assertive and determined. The way she looks sharply at people is an indicator of how mature she is despite her young age.

Amudhavanan

The most interesting personality inside the house in my opinion. Amudhavanan has an air of enthusiasm about him that is quite infectious. This has been reiterated multiple times by people inside the house. He makes the whole place come alive with his sense of humour and his energy. He has a way of pacifying things and making everything a silly joke. He would easily make it to the finale.