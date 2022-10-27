EXCLUSIVE: Dalljiet Kaur on Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond on Bigg Boss 16: ‘I Want Him To Settle Down’

Bigg Boss 16, which has been synonymous with fights and arguments, has been witnessing the flavour of love of late. From Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta to Gautam Vig-Soundarya, the couples in the house have been adding to the entertainment quotient. Among these, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's growing proximity has also been making headlines. The duo shares a strong bond in the house and their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts. As Shalin and Tina are touted to be the new couple in BB house, the actor's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has opened up on their bond and said that she wants him to settle down.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Dalljiet said, "Over the years I have told him to get settled, get married, I hope you have kids. I am not being mahaan, it is just jab rishte toot-te hain to do ghar ban jate hain aur agar dono ghar khush aur ache ghar ho to bacche ko ek nhi do ache ghar milne chahiye. That's what I believe. I have a beautiful happy home here and that's what I hope for Shalin also. I want him to get married and have kids. Since Jayden stays with me, he must have missed some time with him, he can experience fatherhood again. He is young, he is not that old. Unko life wo mauka wapas de, chahe wo Tina ho. I don't know honestly. Ho sakta real me pyaar ho gaya ho ya shayad na ho ya game ke liye ho, only time will tell. Chahe wo Tina ho chahe wo koi bhi ho, I as an ex-wife would want him to get settled as he is single and has the right to be in a relationship".

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet and Shalin had tied the knot in 2009 and parted ways in 2015. They have a son named Jayden who stays with Dalljiet.

Earlier, the actress had slammed Shalin after he spoke about being best friends with her on national television. Dalljiet tweeted, "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for u". It will be interesting to how Shalin and Tina's equation will fare in the coming days.