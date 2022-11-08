Uorfi To ‘Roadies’ Winner Kashish Pundir: 5 Popular Names Who’re Participating In ‘Splitsvilla X4’
After the success of its thirteenth season, MTV Splitsvilla is all set to return to the small-screen with its new season.
While Rannvijay Singha hosted previous seasons of the dating reality show, Ajrun Bijlani has replaced him in MTV Splitsvilla 14. He'll be seen hosting the show with Sunny Leone.
MTV Splitsvilla X4 is set to premiere on November 12 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. As the premiere date is now just a few days away, fans are excited to know who all are participating in the show.
Well, the promos are already out and several known faces can be seen as contestants and performing tasks. Watch it here:
As shown in the promo, 10 boys and 10 girls will be seen battling it out against each other and will try to find love on the show.
Like previous years, several former Roadies contestants, actors, and social media influencers will be seen as contestants on the show.
From Uorfi Javed to MTV Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir, let's take a look at 5 popular names who are the confirmed participants of Splitsvilla X4.
Uorfi Javed
TV actress turned internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, has confirmed her participation in MTV Splitsvilla X4. Best known for her bold outfits and unique fashion sense, Uorfi recently shared her excitement while talking to IANS and said, "I've been following MTV Splitsvilla for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I'm a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this."
Kashish Thakur Pundir
A fitness enthusiast, Kashish rose to fame after participating in MTV Roadies Xtreme. He was among the strongest contestants and was declared as the show's winner. Since then, he has maintained his popularity and owns a huge fan following on social media. During his stint in Roadies, he used to perform tasks very well and we're sure that he'll make his presence felt in Splitsvilla as well.
Hamid Barkzi
Kashish isn't the only Roadies winner who'll be participating in the dating reality show. Hamid Barkzi, who participated and won MTV Roadies: Revolution will also be seen wooing girls in Splitsvilla X4.
Soundous Moufakir
The Moroccan-French beauty made headlines after her participation in MTV Roadies 18. Even on the adventure-based reality show, men were left vying for her attention. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll get successful in finding a strong connection in Splitsvilla or not.
Rishabh Jaiswal
A popular social media influencer, you must have surely seen Rishabh's videos while scrolling down Instagram. A model and content creator by profession, he hails from Banaras and is set to make his TV debut with MTV Splitsvilla 14.
