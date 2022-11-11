‘Leave My Home’: When Salman Khan Insulted Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Priyanka Jagga & Kicked Her Out Of The Show

Colors TV's Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is India's biggest reality show without any doubt.

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is currently on air and the season is getting more interesting with each other. Every year, it fetches huge numbers and Salman has played an important role in the success of the controversial reality show.

The actor has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season and he absolutely steals the show every time. Now, fans can't even imagine someone else replacing Salman as the reality show's host.

However, did you know that there was a time when Salman threatened to quit the show? Well, it happened during an episode of Bigg Boss 10 which had commoners for the first time as contestants.

Many famous names including Bani J, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, and Lopamudra Raut participated in Bigg Boss 10 while commoners Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, and Nitibha Kaul also made their presence felt.

Bigg Boss 10 was one of the controversial seasons as personalities like Swami On and Priyanka Jagga were also a part of it.

Priyanka Jagga's exit from the show turned out to be one of the major highlights of the whole season and Salman threatened to quit Bigg Boss because of her only.

For the unversed, Priyanka made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, she was the first contestant to bid goodbye in the very first week. However, she later re-entered the show as a wild-card contestant.

In her second stint, she indulged in many nasty fights with co-contestants and made headlines due to her abusive behaviour and crass comments. After a point, she crossed all her limits and that's when Salman insulted her on national television and kicked her out of the show. He said, "Please leave my home."

Watch the video of Jagga's eviction below:

After throwing her out, Salman also made it clear that he'll never work with the channel in the future if they ever bring her back. Since then, she has been away from the limelight. Well, it turned out to be one of the most historic moments in the show's history.