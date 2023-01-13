Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Played Villain In THIS Show? Fans Say ‘Iske Muh Se Gaali Bhi Cute Lagti Hai’

Ankit Gupta made his TV debut with a supporting role in Balika Vadhu in 2012 and has come a long way in his career. While he rose to fame after playing the lead role of Fateh in Colors TV's hit show Udaariyaan opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 made him a household name.

His co-contestants voted him out of the controversial reality show and his fans have been missing seen on the TV screens since then. It's been over three weeks since he bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, however, his popularity is increasing with each passing day.

While the actor has already bagged a new TV show, did you know that Ankit Gupta has played a negative role in a web show? Yes, you read that right!

Ankit Gupta’s Negative Role In Voot’s ‘Illegal’ Ankit Gupta’s Negative Role In Voot’s ‘Illegal’ Well, we're talking about the popular Voot series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order starring Neha Sharma in the lead role of a lawyer. Ankit Gupta played a grey-shaded character named Neeraj in the series. The actor played a supporting character in both seasons of the show. Trigger Warning: The video below includes abusive language which may be offensive to some viewers. Ankit Gupta’s Fans Are Loving Him Even In This Avatar Ankit Gupta’s Fans Are Loving Him Even In This Avatar Just like us, even Bigg Boss fans liked Ankit Gupta in his mean avatar. They are commenting on the video and saying that the Udaariiyaan is looking cute even in a negative role. Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, 'Iske muh se toh gaali bhi cute lagti hai hahaha.' Advertisement Fans Wish Ankit Was Like This In Bigg Boss 16 Too Fans Wish Ankit Was Like This In Bigg Boss 16 Too Another user commented, 'Wish he was like this in BB. Might still be there.' A third comment read, 'Ankit played villian in this Mad lawyer show. Is saal ek b ad nahi aaya iska during BB.' Ankit Gupta’s New Show Ankit Gupta’s New Show After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Ankit is reuniting with his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Menta for another Colors show titled Junooniyatt. Actress Neha Rana and Ankit's BB 16 co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig are also a part of the much-awaited show.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.