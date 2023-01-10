Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says Tina Datta Is 'Not As Bad As Presented On TV': Vo Thodi...

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight ever since he stepped foot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The young lad grabbed all eyeballs as he entered the show as a special guest in yesterday's episode. Fans couldn't help but gush over his cuteness and calm behaviour.

Just like Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan and Shiv Thakare's Aai, Yogesh also motivated the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants and didn't say a negative thing about them. He won hearts with the way he conducted himself in the BB 16 house and interacted with the housemates.

Yogesh Choudhary also motivated Tina Datta, when she asked him if her image was getting ruined because of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, the 22-year-old praised the Uttaran actress and said that she is not 'as bad as presented on TV'.

Advertisement

What do you have to say about Yogesh Choudhary's remarks about Tina Datta? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.