Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says Tina Datta Is 'Not As Bad As Presented On TV': Vo Thodi...
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight ever since he stepped foot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The young lad grabbed all eyeballs as he entered the show as a special guest in yesterday's episode. Fans couldn't help but gush over his cuteness and calm behaviour.
Just like Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan and Shiv Thakare's Aai, Yogesh also motivated the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants and didn't say a negative thing about them. He won hearts with the way he conducted himself in the BB 16 house and interacted with the housemates.
Yogesh Choudhary also motivated Tina Datta, when she asked him if her image was getting ruined because of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, the 22-year-old praised the Uttaran actress and said that she is not 'as bad as presented on TV'.
What do you have to say about Yogesh Choudhary's remarks about Tina Datta? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Father REFUSE To Come Because Of Tina Datta's Mom?
- EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says Priyanka Diminished Chance Of Being Finalist, Fans Go 'Winner To Wahi Banegi'
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Sajid Khan Saved Again, Sumbul Touqeer & THESE 3 Contestants Nominated, Find Out
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says She Will Win, Names THESE 2 Celebs As Her Tough Competitors
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare And...
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week| Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta, Compares Shalin Bhanot With Mahim: You're Much...
- Shehnaaz Gill To Nora Fatehi, Bigg Boss Contestants Who Got Break In Salman Khan's Films
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS To 'Ankit Misses You Priyanka' Trend As Farah Khan Shares His Message
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Ankit Gupta REACTS As Fan Wishes To See Him Bond With Priyanka Choudhary's Brother
- Entertainment News Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16
- Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Reminds Her Of Aggressive EX Boyfriend: He Was Also...