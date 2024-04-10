Anupamaa TWIST: Will Anuj-Shruti Get Married? Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Co-star Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa twist: Just when we assumed that the drama in Rupali Ganguly starter Anupamaa is over, the makers threw a googly and changed the entire plot of the serial. The hit show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes.

Starring Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly in lead roles, Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts since a long time. Rajan Shahi's show has been dominating the numbers game even when other shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss 17 performed well in one week.

