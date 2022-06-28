Talking about Lock Upp, Anjali told Times Of India that the show was like a dream come true for her. She mentioned that though she thought that she wasn't ready for a reality show, she did it anyway as it was a big opportunity. She added that she never imagined that she would get so much popularity from the show.

Anjali Arora, has been hitting the headlines ever since she did Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Recently, she spoke about the popularity she got after she did the show, her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. She also spoke about Bigg Boss OTT and clarified that she is not engaged to her boyfriend Akash.

Anjali said that from TikTok to Lock Upp, the journey has been difficult. When she made TikTok videos, her relatives told her parents that she is spoiling their reputation by dancing in those videos, but her parents were always supportive of her and ignored them. She said that the same relatives now come to her to take selfies and her parents are proud of her and she feels blessed.

During Lock Upp, Anjali and Munawar's bond had hit headlines and the duo was nicknamed by fans as #MunJali. Talking about their bond, Anjali called it pure friendship.

Anjali was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Munawar and I bonded well on the show because humari age ka koi nahi tha show mein. We supported each other throughout the game. And that, I thought, was pure friendship. But abhi usko kya ho gaya hai, pata nahi. I tried contacting him after the show a few times, but all in vain. He is probably busy somewhere."

There have been rumours of her participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 along with Munawar. When asked about the same, she said, "I won't be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not (laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye. I don't know about that (Munawar doing the show), but I have nothing against him. If I see him on the show, main jaisi hoon vesi hi rahungi. Agar koi dosti ka haath badayega toh main humesh welcome karungi (I am always ready for friendship)."

Meanwhile, Anjali is often snapped with her rumoured boyfriend Akash Sansanwal, who is a digital creator. It is being speculated that the duo is engaged. When asked about the same, she said that Akash is very special to her, and they have a strong bond. She concluded by saying that although he definitely has a special place in her heart, they aren't engaged.