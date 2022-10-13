Success didn't come to her readily. She had to fight for it. She had worked in multiple industries, trying multiple genres to eventually taste success. And it's more interesting to observe the accomplishments of such people, as their stories come with challenges and hurdles that people struggling for a win, can relate to.

Actors who can dance well are always a delight to watch as everything they do has a suave rhythm to it. Especially when they are as talented and attractive as Pooja Hegde.

In an interview with Journalist Rudrani, a few years back, she recalled how she received contradicting feedback from the public. After her Duvvada Jagannadham was released, people apparently commented that she is only fit for glamourous roles like her character in DJ. However, she mentioned how her previous film DJ, was a rural film, in which she played a character that didn't have a lot of shine, and she was judged as someone who wouldn't fit into roles that required her to be a gorgeous doll. She said that over time, she has learned to look past the impulsive responses and focus on the true reception of her performance overall.

Speaking of her skin tone, she mentioned how she was not always accepting of it, and it has been a journey. Pooja said how was surprised by westerners complimenting her skin and asking if she were Spanish or Latina. She mentioned how it made her think of her skin tone as a gift when saw people making an effort to tan themselves. Pooja said she has grown fond of her "lovely chocolate brown skin tone" and her blush-filled laughter that followed was an adorable moment. She added that she has decided that there was no need for her to fit in and she would rather stand out.

She further spoke about she believes in energy, and sometimes she has noticed how some films look great on paper and don't translate well on screen, and vice-versa. She said that she genuinely trusts if positive and fun energy is experienced while filming, it will translate to the screen and make the viewing experience fun as well. We don't much about energy, but we do know that her energy definitely translates well on screen and we want it to continue doing the same for a very long time.

Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde! We appreciate your talent, persona, and your lovely chocolate-brown skin with all our hearts.