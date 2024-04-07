Family Star Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Sees Dip In Its Earnings

Family Star Box Office Collection Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur star in the latest romantic family drama, 'The Family Star,' directed by Parasuram. This marks the collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after the success of 'Geetha Govindam.'

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was released worldwide in Telugu and Tamil on April 5. However, it faced criticism upon its theatrical debut due to Vijay Deverakonda's script choices. 'The Family Star' seems destined to underperform at the box office, facing the possibility of being labeled a flop.

