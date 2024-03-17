HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Teja Sajja's Super Hero Movie

HanuMan OTT Release: HanuMan, a Telugu-language superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

HanuMan's trailer spans over 3 minutes, and viewers are hailing it as a thrilling experience guided by director Prasanth Varma. With Teja Sajja in the lead, this film promises an engaging adventure.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this movie marks the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), followed by Adhira. The movie was released on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the grand Sankranti festivities.

HanuMan OTT Release Platform

The original Telugu version of the super-blockbuster "Hanuman" is now available for streaming on ZEE5, offering audiences an opportunity to relive the captivating tale in its authentic form. "Hanuman" promises a delightful cinematic experience filled with thrilling moments and stunning visuals.

Meanwhile, for Hindi-speaking audiences, the Hindi version of the film is currently streaming on Jio Cinema, ensuring a wider reach for this beloved story. With its availability on two major streaming platforms, "Hanuman" continues to enchant viewers with its narrative and characters.