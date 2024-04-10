Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office Collection Update: Soubin Shahir's Film Experiences Robust Performance

Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024. The Telugu-dubbed version of the movie was released on April 6th.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

