Masthu Shades Unnai Ra OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

Masthu Shades Unnai Ra OTT Release: The film "Masthu Shades Unnai Ra," starring Abhinav Gomatam of "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi" fame, was released in theatres on February 23. Directed by Thirupathi Rao, the movie features Vaishali Raj as the leading lady.

Masthu Shades Unnai Ra Synopsis

After leaving school following the 10th grade, Manu, a skilled artist from the Godavari region, earns a living by painting designs on village walls. His life undergoes a transformation when he encounters a woman who aids him in chasing his dreams.

Masthu Shades Unnai Ra OTT Release Date And Platform

"Masthu Shades Unnai Ra" has officially made its digital debut on Prime Video, marking a significant milestone for this heartwarming drama. Viewers can now enjoy the movie in the Telugu language, accompanied by English subtitles, enhancing accessibility for a broader audience. With its availability for streaming, audiences can delve into the narrative and captivating performances from the comfort of their homes.

Masthu Shades Unnai Ra Cast And Crew

The movie features Ali Reza, Moin, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aananda Chakrapani, Tharun Bhascker, Ravinder Reddy, Lavanya Reddy, Jyothi Reddy, Surya, Rocket Raghava, Swetha Awasti, Sai Krishna, and Phani Chandrasekhar in key roles.

The movie was written by Radha Mohan Gunti and Thirupathi Rao Indla, with Anwar Sadiq credited with the story. Siddhartha Swayambhoo handled the cinematography, and Ravi Teja Girijala edited the movie. The production design of the movie was by Vasanth Saravanan.

