Lirisha Reveals Impact of Mohan Babu's Strict On-Set Discipline: Controversies Unveiled

Lirisha's journey to the film industry began through television serials, and her role as a lady SI in 'Vakeel Saab' significantly boosted her public profile. Despite the controversy, she expressed happiness over her growth as an artist through this film. Her involvement in 'Vakeel Saab' came after being recommended by comedian Ali for a role where she acted alongside Mohan Babu and Prakash Raj. During one scene with Prakash Raj, Lirisha struggled to perform a fall convincingly. After several unsuccessful attempts, Mohan Babu intervened and pushed her with a stick to achieve the desired effect for the scene.

Advertisement