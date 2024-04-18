My Dear Donga OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

My Dear Donga OTT Release: The upcoming movie "My Dear Donga," starring Abhinav Gomatam, renowned for his performance in "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi," is set to premiere directly on the OTT platform. Viewers can exclusively enjoy "My Dear Donga" on Aha, featuring Shalini Kondepudi as the female lead alongside Abhinav Gomatam in this romantic comedy.

Aha OTT has been actively sharing numerous posters and teasers of the movie "My Dear Donga" across social media platforms. One of these posters captures Abhinav Gomatam peeking from behind a door frame, with Shalini Kondepudi looking surprised beside him. Aha recently confirmed the imminent streaming release of the film.

