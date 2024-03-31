N. T. Rama Rao Jr.'s Film Projects Forge Ahead Despite Scheduling Challenges; Fans Remain Enthusiastic

Starting with the movie 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), N. T. Rama Rao Jr. has sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the Indian film industry. Currently, in an exciting phase of his career, NTR Jr. is working on a new movie titled 'Devara'. Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, the film's shooting is making rapid progress and is set to release on October 10th of this year.

Following 'Devara', NTR Jr. plans to make his Bollywood debut with 'War 2', alongside Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, he has announced a collaboration with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film. Although this announcement was made some time ago, the project is expected to face delays. This is due to NTR's busy schedule and Prashanth Neel's commitment to a two-part movie with Prabhas.

