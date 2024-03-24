Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Movie Maintains Momentum

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Prediction: "Om Bheem Bush," the newest comedy-thriller penned and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, features Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.

Advertisement

The film was released worldwide on March 22, with USA premieres preceding its global release, generating considerable anticipation, fueled further by its uproarious trailer.

Advertisement

The trio reunites for another uproarious and witty film following 'Brochevarevaru Ra.' With promising buzz from premieres in Hyderabad, "Om Bheem Bush" is poised to charm the box office. Amutha Bharathi, a film industry tracker, reports a positive audience response to the Telugu comedy entertainer Om Bheem Bush from its premiere show.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The narrative centres on three Ph.D. students aspiring to become accomplished scientists. Their quest leads them to the village of Bhairavapuram, where they seek treasure and employ scientific methods to combat malevolent forces, rejecting conventional sorcery.

Advertisement

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Om Bheem Bush performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 4.25 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 2.5 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 1.34 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 5.59 Cr

Advertisement

Om Bheem Bush Cast

In this comedy-adventure drama, notable roles are portrayed by Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon, alongside other talented actors.