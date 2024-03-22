Om Bheem Bush Hit Or Flop: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy Praised As Entertaining Movie

Om Bheem Bush Hit or Flop: "Om Bheem Bush," the newest comedy-thriller penned and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, features Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. The film premiered worldwide on March 22, with USA premieres preceding its global release, generating considerable anticipation, fueled further by its uproarious trailer. The trio reunites for another uproarious and witty film following 'Brochevarevaru Ra.' With promising buzz from premieres in Hyderabad, "Om Bheem Bush" is poised to charm the box office. Amutha Bharathi, a film industry tracker, reports a positive audience response to the Telugu comedy entertainer Om Bheem Bush from its premiere show. The narrative centres on three Ph.D. students aspiring to become accomplished scientists. Their quest leads them to the village of Bhairavapuram, where they seek treasure and employ scientific methods to combat malevolent forces, rejecting conventional sorcery. With USA premieres and a special paid show in Hyderabad preceding its theatrical release, "Om Bheem Bush" is generating a positive buzz. Audiences, described as fun-loving, are reportedly enjoying the unique blend of comedy, horror, and thriller elements in the film. Those who attended the premieres are eagerly sharing their experiences and opinions about "Om Bheem Bush" on various social media platforms. Read some of their reactions below. In this comedy-adventure drama, notable roles are portrayed by Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon, alongside other talented actors. Sree Harsha Konuganti penned and directed "Om Bheem Bush," produced by Sunil Balusu's V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota served as the cinematographer, while Sunny MR composed both the background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri handled the film's editing.
Om Bheem Bush Synopsis
Om Bheem Bush Hit or Flop?
Om Bheem Bush Cast
Om Bheem Bush Crew
