Premalu OTT Release: Naslen & Mamitha Baiju's Movie's Telugu And Tamil Versions Digital Release Date Revealed

Premalu Telugu and Tamil OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Advertisement

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Advertisement

Premalu, Telugu, and Tamil OTT Release Date and Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released in theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th. Meanwhile, multiple reports suggest that Disney Plus Hotstar has secured the OTT rights for "Premalu." Now, the latest reports suggest that this romantic comedy movie will be available for OTT streaming starting April 12. Apart from Malayalam, this movie will be streamed in Telugu and Tamil. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this as of yet. Nevertheless, audiences who haven't had the chance to watch it in theatres and those eager for a digital rewatch are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

Advertisement

Premalu Cast and Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Advertisement

Premalu, characterized as a romantic comedy, features a script co-penned by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical team comprises Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.