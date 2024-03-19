Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection 11 Days: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Triumphs In AP-TS

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil-dubbed version hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection Update

Premalu continues to dominate the Telugu Andhra Pradesh-Telangana (AP-TS) box office, as reported by film industry tracker Forum Reelz. On its 11th day of release, the romantic comedy raked in an impressive ₹0.72 crore, bringing its total earnings to a substantial ₹8.62 crore over the span of 11 days. This consistent performance underscores the film's massive appeal and enduring popularity among audiences, solidifying its position as a box office success in the AP-TS region.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.