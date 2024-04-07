Pushpa 2 - The Rule Teaser Release Date And Time: Allu Arjun Fans Brace For Action-packed Sneak Peek

Pushpa 2 - The Rule Teaser Release: Pushpa 2: The Rule, an eagerly awaited Telugu action drama, is helmed by director Sukumar and backed by production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, all reprising their roles. Serving as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it marks the second installment in the dynamic Pushpa film series.

Mythri Movie Makers took to social media today with an electrifying announcement, setting hearts racing with the reveal that the teaser for "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is slated to drop tomorrow. Anticipation is soaring as fans eagerly await the adrenaline-pumping glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel. Alongside this exciting news, they have also shared an image showcasing the completion of the post-production work of the film in a studio, captioned 'All Set'. With the promise of high-octane action and gripping drama, it's clear that "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is set to ignite a nationwide fervor. Stay tuned for further updates on the teaser release and be part of the excitement as anticipation reaches its peak!

