Sundaram Master OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu's Movie

Sundaram Master OTT Release: "Sundaram Master," written and directed by Kalyan Santhosh in his directorial debut, is a comedy-drama released worldwide on February 23. Starring comedian Harsha Chemudu in the lead role, the film was co-funded by Massraja Ravi Teja. The theatrical trailer has generated anticipation among movie lovers, and "Sundaram Master" is receiving a mixed response at the box office.

Sundaram Master Synopsis

An English teacher employed by the government gets transferred to a tribal village called Miryalametta. As he attempts to befriend the villagers and educate them in the language, he is taken aback when they demonstrate fluent English skills. Moreover, he uncovers a closely guarded secret among the villagers.

Sundaram Master OTT Release Date And Platform

The OTT release of "Sundaram Master" is imminent. It's rumoured that ETV Win OTT has secured the digital rights, with the film slated for streaming starting March 22. Additionally, reports suggest it will be available on Aha OTT as well. Stay tuned for an official announcement on the release date.

Sundaram Master Cast

This comedy-drama features Harsha Chemudu, also known as Viva Chemudu, along with Divya Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Bhadram, Balakrishna Neelakantapurar, and several other emerging actors.

