Tillu Square Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Movie Captivates With Fresh Sequences And Engaging Dialogues

Tillu, also known as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, has made a name for himself as a DJ and runs a wedding event business called Tillu Event with his family. He lands a big job worth 25 lakhs from someone he doesn't know. At a pub, under unexpected circumstances, Tillu meets Lilly (Anupama Parameswaran). The story unfolds with the challenges Tillu faces due to the events he organizes for the mysterious man and how his life changes with Lilly's entrance. Questions arise about Lilly's pregnancy, Radhika's (Neha Shetty) role in Tillu's life, and whether Tillu can fulfill Lilly's request to help her escape from prison.

The film "Tillu Square" follows a similar screenplay that contributed to the success of "DJ Tillu," yet Director Malik Ram has introduced new sequences and dialogues to refresh the narrative. The movie's strength lies in its storytelling, balanced execution without unnecessary deviations, and engaging dialogues that keep the audience entertained. The first half of the movie mirrors "DJ Tillu," while the second half introduces a character named Don (Murali Sharma) and shifts towards a crime drama without losing its grip on the audience's interest.

