13 Million & Counting; Mahesh Babu Reigns As The Most Followed South Indian Actor On Twitter!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's stardom is unbeatable on the microblogging site Twitter as he continues to be the most followed South Indian actor. The handsome actor, who is currently spending quality time with family in London, has been trending on Twitter for crossing 13 million followers. The actor surpassed the likes of Dhanush, Allu Arjun and Yash in terms of followers without even having one pan-Indian film to his credit. None of Mahesh Babu's films have been directly dubbed and released in other languages except AR Murugadoss' Spyder, which was shot as a bilingual.

As on October 28, Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle @urstrulymahesh crossed the follower count of a whopping 13 million, which is a feat that only Mahesh Babu could accomplish, even by being a private family person.