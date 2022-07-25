6 Controversial Questions Which Samantha Answered in Koffee With Karan Season 7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most talked about actress in the country right now. The south-Indian actress, who carved a niche for herself to reach the top of the game by being humble and staying true to the personality, is the most loved.

She made it to the infamous couch on the Koffee With Karan show in the latest season 7, sharing the couch with none other than another self-made star, Akshay Kumar.

Samantha was nothing but fabulous as she debuted on the couch clad in a body hugging cut-out top and trousers in hot Red and Pink. She looked like she was right out of a modern fairyland.

1) When Karan Johar asked if she is amicable with her husband Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha corrected Karan and mentioned it is

'ex-husband' and said that she has hard feelings with him as of now. "Like you have to hide sharp objects, as of now, yes. It is not amicable situation right now but maybe sometime in the future. It has been hard but its good now and I'm stronger than ever."

2) How she credited her PR Agency & agreed that the payments paid off for her being on top as the number one female star in the country.

Karan Johar mentioned that he wanted to bring together the number one stars in the country who ranked on top according to a PR agency's survey, saying that it pulled up Samantha's name.

she agreed saying that, "I should be honest, I'm paying someone at the agency. I have to accept it." She even went on to answer with dignity when Karan said that he was wondering how she could beat Alia Bhatt. "How was it to beat Alia Bhatt?" asked Karan, to which she replied, "Sorry. It was a high price to pay."

3) How confident in handling questions about her failed married life!

Did you feel trolling was the result of putting yourself out there on public domain?", asked Karan, to which she said, "I couldn't complain about it because I chose to put it out in public as they invested in my life, and I have the responsibility to answer, I came out of it like Okay, better than okay."

It was revealed that Karan had already probed about the reasons for the divorce backstage, as she immediately pointed out "You already asked that question and told me that you wouldn't ask in front of the camera."

Akshay also pitched in and pulled Karan's leg by saying "Koffee With Encroachment Karan."

4) Why she chose to do Item number like Oo Antava Uhu Antava Mawa immediately after her divorce situation?

Karan asked Sam if doing the item song in Pushpa was a rebellious move, or a strategic move or just heck, I'll do it move, the actress responded saying it was the third.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "The song is about pandering male gaze. Who else can satire a male gaze other than an actress or a nautch

girl who has a wide range of exposure to it?

Actors use their bodies to display a wide range of emotions, like Raaji or any other character. It was not me getting into the character but it depends on how they perceive it."

5)How she acknowledged Nayanthara as the lady superstar in South cinema & spoke highly of her!

She went on to say, "I've done a film with Nayanthara, who is the biggest superstar of the South cinema. It was fantastic. Everybody is asking about how it was working Nayan, was there any friction, but it was amazing, like on the last day we hugged each other and cried. It was amazing."

6) Accepting that hamper which Akshay Kumar graciously handed over to her!

Akshay Kumar has won the rapid-fire round and he graciously gave away his most coveted hamper to Samantha, as the chirpy actress expressed her interest in the hamper before the round kickstarted. She immediately said, "No, this is not how I wanted to win, but anyways I'll take it. I'm cheap like that."

Samantha, who is going to make her Bollywood debut this year is on the other hand working on her upcoming releases Yashoda, Saakunthalam, and one with director Shiva Nirvana and Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi.