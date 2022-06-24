7 Days 6 Nights Twitter Review: All The Tweets You Must Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets

Producer-turned-director MS Raju has come up with a young-age romantic drama starring his son, Sumanth Ashwin, in 7 Days 6 Nights. The movie is released amid slow buzz at the theatres today (June 24). While Sumanth Ashwin is an entertaining actor, his collaboration with his father as director piqued curiosity about 7 Days 6 Nights.

The movie stars Meher Chahal, Rohan, and Kritika Shetty among others in prominent roles. The story is about two friends who set out for the last week of freedom- a bachelor's party in Goa and happen to bump into two girls, whose life then changes forever. One of the friends is engaged and the guy falls in love with a girl. The twist in the tale arises when trouble brews between the couples.

A few enthusiasts and film buffs who watched the film have reviewed it on their Twitter handles. Let us take a look at a few of those tweets before deciding on booking tickets for the film.

Check out the tweets here:

The music of the film is composed by Samarth Gollapudi and the cinematography was rendered by Nani Chamidishetty. Junaid Siddique worked as the film's editor. 7 Days 6 Nights is produced by Sumanth Raju under Wild Honey Productions. MS Raju, who produced super hit films like Shatruvu, Devi, Manasantha Nuvve, and Okkadu turned director for Vaana in the year 2008. He followed it up with Dirty Hari, Tuneega Tuneega, and now 7 Days 6 Nights.

Stay tuned for the full review of Sumanth Ashwin's 7 Days and 6 Nights.