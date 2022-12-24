Massraja Ravi Teja's latest romantic action drama Dhamaka, written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, is playing in theatres now. The movie, which was released on December 23, opened to a lukewarm response at the box office.
Krack To Dhamaka: A Look At First Day Collections Of Ravi Teja's Last Five Movies
In the year 2022, Ravi Teja hit the screens with as many as three films, not including his extended cameo role in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming mass action film titled Waltair Veerayya. However, the entertaining and self-made hero couldn't strike a chord with viewers and fans in any of these films.
His first release in the year was Khiladi, written and directed by Ramesh Varma. And then, Ramarao On Duty, written and directed by Sarath Mandava hit the screens. Both these films are helmed by debut directors. Ravi Teja is known to encourage new talent as he is the flagbearer of self-made heroes. However, the actor was rebuffed by his fans for these films. He pinned all his hopes on Dhamaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, who directed successful films like 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', and 'Nenu Local'. The movie is based on the typical Tollywood commercial potboiler formula and except for a few entertaining scenes, the movie is no good. Sreeleela was paired as the female lead opposite him in Dhamaka.
Let us take a look at the opening day collections of Massraja Ravi Teja's last five films, as noted by a Twitter account named T2B. According to the post,
Dhamaka- Rs 4.66 Crore
Ramarao On Duty- Rs 2.82 Crore
Khiladi- Rs 4.30 Crore
Krack- Rs 6.25 Crore
Disco Raja- Rs 2.54 Crore
Amar Akbar Anthony- Rs 3.40 Crore
Check out the tweet here:
Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi 2023. In addition, he is also part of Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and a yet-to-be-titled film under the direction of Cinematographer Karthik Gattamaneni.
Ravi Teja as a producer also has his hands full. He is part of the producers of Gatta Kusthi and Chaangure Bangaru Raja.
- Dhamaka Day 1 Box Office Collection: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Opens Big At The BO
- Dhamaka Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Within Few Hours Of Release!
- Dhamaka Movie Review: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Drama Is Just For Fans With A Few Shining Moments!
- Dhamaka Twitter Review: Massraja Ravi Teja Is Back With Another Entertainer; Check Out The Tweets!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Nikhil Siddhartha Brings Out Rohit From The House Leaving The Top Four Inside!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Promo: Ravi Teja, Radha, Nikhil & Nagarjuna Set Stage On Fire With Their Camaraderie
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: Rohit Grabs The Fifth Spot On The Show; Check Out Who Holds The 3rd & 4th Position
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Massraja Ravi Teja & 'Karthikeya' Nikhil Siddhartha To Grace The Grand Finale
- Waltair Veerayya: Massraja Ravi Teja's First Look Teaser From Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Is Out!
- Massraja Ravi Teja's Upcoming Action Film Dhamaka's Trailer To Be Released On December 15!
- Prabhas To Nani-Here's A Look At The Whopping Remunerations Of South Indian Star Heroes'
- Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi Along With Family & Shruti Haasan Flies To Europe For Songs' Filming!