Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The film showcases Sudheer as an aspiring filmmaker who tries to cast Dr Alekhya as his heroine in a project. After several unsuccessful attempts, Dr Alekhya finally gives in and trouble arises then.

Actor Sudheer Babu's latest, a romantic drama by director Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, released amidst decent expectations from fans and film buffs on September 16. The movie stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, the love interest of Sudheer, in the role of Dr Alekhya.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks the third collaboration between the director and Sudheer after Sammohanam and V. The movie also stars Srinivas Avasarala, a staple in Indraganti Mohana Krishna's films, along with Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Kunal Kaushik, and Satish Saripalli among others in key roles.

Coming to the film's technical crew, PG Vinda cranked the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film. The film's music has been composed by Vivek Sagar and the project is bankrolled by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banners.