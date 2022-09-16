The film's trailer, which was released a few days ago, has managed to impress fans and regular moviegoers as well. Director Mohan Krishna is a filmmaker who makes different movies quickly and he moved on to doing his consecutive with Sudheer.

Actor Sudheer Babu's latest film, his third collaboration with director Indraganti Mohana Krishna is Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The movie, which is touted as a romantic drama has Krithi Shetty as the female lead opposite Sudheer.

Sudheer Babu portrayed the role of a budding filmmaker Naveen and Krithi Shetty played the role of Dr Alekhya. Naveen persuades Dr Alekhya to act in his film, which causes serious troubles for Alekhya. The movie also stars Srinivas Avasarala, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Kunal Kaushik, and Satish Saripalli among others.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who have already watched the film, took to their social media handles to share their opinion. Take a look at some of those tweets here:

Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali Below Average 1st Half

Other than a few moments nothing stands out so far. Movie is moving at an extremely slow pace and the narration is pretty flat as well. #AAGMC

Lead cast of Sudheer and Krithi did a decent job.

The director tried to make a sensible film and showed potential in a few places but the entire first half seemed like a filler and the narration should've been more crisp throughout. #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali #AAGMC

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali Overall A Romantic Drama that has a few good moments but the rest is mostly unsatisfactory!

The movie is narrated pretty flat throughout and the pacing is very slow although a few moments are decent. Plot is thin and music is weak.

Rating: 2.5/5

Ramakrishna

@scofieldbabu

Average first half with emotional second half👌🏻 Hard hitting climax.

3.25/5

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali

Pandagowwww

@ravi_437

Bad first half with predictable twist..okati rendu scenes tappa same feel for second half..tried to showcase movie struggles but not effective with outdated drama..scene scene lo neerasam... #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali

Swathi Cinephile

@Swathi_diva25

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali : Decent Emotional Drama...Very Average first half with Decent and Emotional second half.. #Sudheerbabu is decent and strong role for #KrithiShetty but her acting os very adequate....Passable Emotional film from Indrganti sir..3/5



TFI Talkies

@TFITalkies

Second Half Report:

It starts on a positive note and director convinces the heroine to cast in the film. The comedy track of Avasarala Srinivas is good. Some sentimental scenes. Not a good entertainer.

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali #AGMC

#SudheerBabu

#KrithyShetty

us reviews

@usreviews1

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali is a good movie to watch on the screen. Mohan Krishna has some kind of magic in direction, places the emotions very well.The phase of the movie is slow could have been trimmed.

@isudheerbabu

and krithi shetty are good in their roles.

Rating : 2.75/5

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banners. Cinematography of the film is handled by PG Vinda and editing was done by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's soundtrack is composed by Vivek Sagar.