Karthikeya Gummakonda is one of the busy actors in Tollywood, who has been doing good work irrespective of the film's response. With a career spanning just a couple of years, the actor is going places already. While playing the roles of protagonists, the actor also impressed the audience with his acting skills in the roles of antagonists. He starred in negative characters in films ki Valimai, starring Superstar Ajith, and in Nani-starrer Gang leader.

The actor rose to fame with Ajay Bhupathi's directorial RX 100. The movie was an unexpected success at the box office. Karthikeya never looked back after his debut. He is now filming for his next with DJ Tillu fame Neha Shetty. The makers of the film released a poster revealing the film's title as Bedurulanka 2012, directed by Clax.