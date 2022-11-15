Actor Krishna Death: Mohan Babu Bursts Into Tears As He Pays Tribute To His Late Friend

Telugu superstar Krishna passed away on November 15 at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, he was put on a ventilator after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The legendary actor was 79. The entire Telugu film industry is in immense grief and mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated stars. Several celebrities arrived at Mahesh Babu's residence to pay tribute to the actor.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu too arrived at Krishna's Nanakramguda residence to pay his respects to his friend. Mohan Babu broke down as soon as he saw actor Krishna's mortal remains and wept uncontrollably. As the day passes, celebrities and industry people have been visiting to pay their homage to the actor.

Mohan Babu spoke to Mahesh Babu and Krishna's family members about the influence the veteran actor had in his life. The actor offered the family his condolences. Earlier, Mohan Babu took to social media and shared an emotional tribute to the late superstar. Sharing a touching note, Mohan Babu recalled how Krishna had an influence on his own career.

Taking to Twitter, Mohan Babu wrote, "I am deeply saddened and shattered by the loss of a legendary actor. I worked as an assistant/ associate director for some of his movies and acted alongside him in around 70 movies as a villain, he used to fondly call me ' Bhakta.; It's Superstar Krishna Garu who uplifted my career during my nascent stages as an actor and always had great love and affection towards my family. A man with a golden heart! I love him. A star has faded away. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones (sic)."

Mohan Babu's son, actor Vishnu Manchu, arrived at the residence to honour the late actor. Meanwhile, actors Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan, among others, also arrived to pay their condolences to the grieving family.

Actor Krishna will be cremated on November 16 with full state honors. His mortal remains will be moved to Gachibowli Stadium for public homage.

A few hours after Krishna's death, Mahesh Babu and the rest of the Ghattamaneni family issued a statement that read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen...guided by love, humility, and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again -- The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."