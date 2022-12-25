Thalapathy Vijay's prestigious upcoming Pongal/Sankranthi release, Varisu/Vaarasudu, a bilingual under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, had a grand audio release event held in Chennai recently. The movie, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role opposite Vijay for the first time, is set to hit the screens all over the world on January 12.
Did You Know How Much Actor Simbu Charged For Vijay's 'Thee Thalapathy' Song? Find Out Here!
The movie stars an ensemble cast of Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Anandaraj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangitha, Yogi Babu, and Sriman among others in crucial characters. The film marks the Tollywood debut of Vijay and Tamil debut of Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.
The movie's music is composed by S Thaman, and the audio launch event was a grand affair. Three songs from the film were already out before the launch event and created a sensation on YouTube. 'Ranjithame,' 'Thee Thalapathy,' and 'Soul of Varisu' were quite popular.
An interesting information about 'Thee Thalapathy' song has surfaced during the audio launch event. While we all are aware of Simbu rendering vocals for the smashing introductory song, what we now hear makes the fans happier. Simbu aka Silambarasan had charged zero remuneration to sing the song. The actor crooned 'Thee Thalapathy' for free and as a respect to Vijay, his favourite actor. The youngster termed it as his pleasure to have been given the opportunity.
Varisu was made as a bilingual on a budget of Rs 200 Crore under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banner. Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies are presenting the film. Talking of the technical crew, Karthik Palani cranked the camera for Varisu while KL Praveen edited it.
- T Rajendar Prays At Kanchipuram Sri Vazhakarutheeswarar Temple For His Son Silambarasan TR's Marriage
- Thalapathy Vijay Sets Social Media On Fire; Thee Thalapathy Song, Lokesh's Thalapathy 67 Pooja And Lot More!
- ‘People Say That I Look Like Aishwarya Rai’ - Kalaga Thalaivan Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up!
- Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu: What Makes STR's Muthu An Inspiring Character?
- Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu AKA VTK OTT Release Date: Muthu Bhai Comes Home In A Few Days
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer Review: Silambarasan & Gautham Menon Promise A Raw, Intense Film
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Release Date: Silambarasan's Film To Hit The Theatres On September 15
- Silambarasan Opens Up About Father T Rajendar's Health Condition; Read Details Inside
- Actor-Director T Rajendar AKA TR Hospitalised For THIS Reason
- Valimai, Maanaadu & Etharkkum Thunindhavan To Have Their World Television Premiere On May 1
- Vikrant Rona Release Date Out: Kichcha Sudeep’s Fantasy Thriller To Hit The Marquee On July 28
- Silambarasan And Gautham Menon Wrap Up Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Reports