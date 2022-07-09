Actress Priya Anand In An Interview Tells That She Would Like To Marry Swamy Nityananda! Read On!

Priya Anand is one actress who worked across several film industries including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Although she appeared in a few select films, the actress has managed to earn fame through her portrayal of different characters.

Priya Anand, who teamed up with actor Sushanth for a web series titled Maa Neela Tank which means our water tank, took part in several interviews for the promotional activity. The trailer of the web series was released recently. The web series is going to premiere on the digital streaming platform ZEE 5 on July 15.

During one such interaction, the actress of Telugu films Leader, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, and 180, was questioned about her wedding plans to which she surprised everybody with her reply.

Reportedly, the actress answered that she would like to get married to the infamous spiritual guru Swamy Nityananda. Nityananda is one personality who was booked in several cases including sexual exploitation of his devotees, and illegal possession of money, and property besides several others.

The spiritual leader was one of the most wanted or rather accused in several cases, by the cops in India. Following the phenomenon, he absconded to a deserted island to which he claimed ownership and named it Kailasa. The allegedly fraudulent spiritual personality however is keeping in touch with the public and his disciples through his social media accounts.

With her recent remarks on Swamy Nityananda, actress Priya Anand raised a few eyebrows.