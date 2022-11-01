Actress Rambha, Children Car Meets Accident In Canada, Asks Fans To Pray For Hospitalised Daughter

Popular southern actress Rambha has been in a car accident recently while returning home after picking up her children from school in Canada. She revealed on Instagram that everyone escaped the accident with minor injuries and shared a photo of her damaged car. Although everyone is safe, the actress revealed in the post caption that her younger daughter Sasha has been hospitalised for further treatment and urged her followers to pray for her speedy recovery.

Rambha took to her Instagram account on November 1 and shared that her family had met with an accident. Revealing that a car rammed into hers at an intersection while she was returning home with her kids. The extent of Sasha's injuries is still not known. Sharing the photos from the location, one showed her damaged car, while the other was of her daughter Sasha being treated in the hospital bed.

Sharing the update, Rambha captioned it, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident." (sic) Check out the post here

As soon as Rambha opened up about the tragic accident, her industry friends and fans took to the comment section and wished good health to the family. Actress Sridevi Vijaykumar sent love to her and commented, "Omg... glad you guys are safe.. take care ra..sending prayers and love", while actor Vikas Kalantri said, "My God. Take care please. Love and prayers." "Omg... take care ma. Love n prayers," wrote actress Sneha, while many of her fans prayed for her family.

Rambha was among the leading ladies of Indian cinema who was actively working during the 90s in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Born as Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, she has acted with several big names across industries, including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Hasan, and Mammootty, among others. Back in 2010, 46-year-old Rambha quit showbiz after getting married to Canada-based businessman Inthiran, with whom she shares three children.