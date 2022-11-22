Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy's Wife Kavitha & Daughter Hadvitha Enter The House As First Guests! Advertisement

The family week has finally arrived in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, much to the happiness of the remaining housemates in the game. There are currently 9 housemates in the house and the show has come close to the finale. Photo Credit:

On tonight's episode to be aired on November 22nd, contestant Adi Reddy's wife Kavita and one-year-old daughter Hadvitha are going to enter the house. In a recently released promo of the episode, the housemates were seen taking part in a fun task-Bigg Boss Coaching Centre, in which Faima was asked to act as an English teacher and Adi Reddy as a dance tutor. The rest of them were students and Revanth evoked a bit of fun during the task. Meanwhile, opening the main doors, Kavitha entered the house coordinating her outfit with her daughter's. Adi Reddy was thrilled and on cloud 9 after seeing them both inside the house, which was his dream. He also got down on one knee and declared his love for his wife. He cut a birthday cake for his daughter, who celebrated her first birthday during his time inside the house. Adi Reddy tried to feed some food to Hadvitha while Kavitha tried to feed some to Adi Reddy. Photo Credit:

Looking at all of this, Revanth got very emotional. He was fighting back his tears in vain. His wife is about to deliver their first child and the fact made him truly desperate. The entire week's episodes of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu will have contestants' family members visiting them. Faima's mother is also said to have visited the house in tonight's episode.

Tune into Star Maa or stream the entire episodes round the clock on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will be aired from 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 10 pm from Mondays to Fridays. A non-stop version of the show is also available online.