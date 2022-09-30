Adipurush is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films. Prabhas is making his Bollywood debut as a protagonist with this periodic film based on Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the movie's unit released the first look Poster on September 30.

In the poster, Prabhas was seen aiming a bow and an arrow to the sky with one knee bent, with a roaring sea as the backdrop. He was clad in a white Dhoti and was sporting robes covered in leather belts. Prabhas sported Rudraksh beads on his arms and as bracelets.

Fans are however disappointed about his clean shaved look in the Poster as Raghav Aka Ram. Several divided comments are pouring in all over the social media about the same.