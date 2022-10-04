The recently released Adipurush teaser has been subjected to trolls and memes because of its questionable production quality, and creative choices. Now, to add to that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has spoken about the teaser.
Adipurush Teaser Controversy: Home Minister Narottam Mishra Warns The Team
He had remarked that "There are objectionable scenes in the Adipurush teaser. Lord Hanuman is shown wearing clothes of leather. Such scenes hurt religious sentiments. I am writing to producer Om Raut to remove such scenes. If he doesn't remove it, we'll think about legal action."
The portions would probably be quite lengthy and the VFX already has been trolled a lot. It would be even more expensive to reshoot and redo the VFX for such removed parts. If they are crucial to the story and if they take up significant screen time, it could be a huge headache for the team.
Notably, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash too has expressed her disappointment over Adipurush's teaser.
"I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki's Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa's Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is research our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked." She said in a statement to ANI.
