Adipurush Teaser Trolls: The Anticipated Teaser Faces Unexpected Criticism, Most Of Which Is Valid

A few weeks back a fan-made artwork of Adipurush was circulated on the internet, an it received massive praise. People experienced a surge of excitement toward the epic depiction, and were expecting another Baahubali from the Rebel Star.

The teaser dropped on Sunday (October 2) on Gandhi Jayanthi. It was not clear if the film was an animated film, or a live action film, for the frames were extremely VFX heavy. While that is not necessarily a bad thing, the quality of VFX has been talked about widely.

The characters looks quite plastic, and unlike the proper animated films, alternate cartoonish techniques can't be used here to evoke emotion. This would work like a live action film, and the acting needs to carried through body language and facial expressions. However, the plasticity of the visuals surely distract us from connecting with the characters' emotions.

Further, the creative choices of the makers are also being criticized. Raavan's portrayal differs from shot to shot. In some shots he appears like a mughal invader, and in some shots he appears to be a character from a space adventure video game. The landscapes used, the architecture of the set pieces, the way the demon army has been designed have all brought harsh feedback.

One praise for the teaser was that the choice to mix up the monkey army, with gorillas, orangutans and a few other species, instead of sticking to one kind.

Despite the criticism, the teaser has a record number of views and likes on YouTube. Considering how the technical side is weak, the film now depends on the presence of Prabhas and the emotional connect that people have with the epic.

