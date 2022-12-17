Adivi Sesh Birthday Special: His Whopping Net Worth, Assets, Swanky Car Collection & All You Need To Know
Telugu star Adivi Sesh is celebrating his birthday today and he has been receiving wishes from his fans since morning. While we wish the birthday boy the best year yet, let us take a look at his net worth, assets, and the swanky cars parked in his garage.
Adivi Sesh's net worth:
According to reports, the Telugu actor's net worth is Rs. 359 crore. After making his Tollywood debut with the 2002 movie Sontham, the actor went on to win hearts and now, the millionaire approximately takes home Rs. 5 crore per movie.
His car collections
Adivi Sesh has a fleet of luxury cars parked in his garage. This includes a Mercedes Benz GLE Class (coating between Rs. 80 lakh to 1.10 crore), Audi Q5 (costing approximately Rs. 67 lakh). The actor has often been spotted by the paparazzi in these cars and he himself has shared photos with these cars on his Instagram space.
About his aspiration
Adivi Sesh, during the promotions of his recent movie HIT: The Second Case has opened up about his aspirations. He said, "Growing up, I never saw brown Tom Cruise. When I was growing up, I always knew that my biggest success, if I ever made it in Hollywood, would be to play the comedian, or play a guy who works at a petrol station, or a guy who's a software engineer or a terrorist. I knew I wasn't going to be the man carrying the next Marvel film. So, it made sense to me to come back to India and work in the beautiful flourishing industry."
Where to watch his recent projects
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Adivi Sesh had two movie releases this year namely Major and HIT: The Second Case. HIT, directed by Sailesh Kolanu was released on December 2. The film has Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady. While it has not premiered on any OTT platform yet, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights.
On the other hand, Major, based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released on February 11. Sashi Kiran Tikka helmed the venture and it features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy in pivotal roles. The film is available on Netflix.
- HIT 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: A Drop In Collection For Adivi Sesh's Crime Thriller!
- HIT 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Watches A Special Show With His Son; Appreciates Nani & Adivi Sesh!
- HIT 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Psycho Killer Film Has A Strong Weekend!
- HIT 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Crime Film Gets Going Without Competition!
- HIT 2 Sequel: Nani Confirms Adivi Sesh's Cameos In HIT: The Third And The Fourth Cases! Fans Thrilled
- Hit 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's HITverse Crime Thriller Begins On A Grand Note!
- HIT 2 OTT Release Date & Time: Adivi Sesh-Sailesh Kolanu's Crime Thriller To Stream On Prime Video!
- HIT 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- HIT The Second Case Movie Review: Engaging Whodunnit With Lackluster Showdown
- HIT:2 The Second Case Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Booking Tickets To Adivi Sesh's Film
- Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!
- Adivi Sesh Reveals Interesting Details About HITverse Ahead Of HIT: The Second Case's Release!