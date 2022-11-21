HIT: The second case, starring Adavi Sesh is the second installment of the HIT series, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie's teaser which was released recently, received appreciation from critics and fans. Hit: The Second Case is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 2. Meenakshi Chaudhary was cast as the film's female lead. Ahead of the film's release, Adivi Sesh, who has been taking part in the promotional activity has revealed that HIT will be a multi-sequel called HITverse.
Adivi Sesh Reveals Interesting Details About HITverse Ahead Of HIT: The Second Case's Release!
Adivi Sesh is playing the role of a quirky cop in the film, who has to solve a challenging murder mystery set by a psychopath. In his latest interview with a news portal, Adivi Sesh revealed interesting details about the HITverse.
He said, with at least seven interlinked plots, HITverse would be similar to Hollywood's biggest cinematic universe of Avengers, and the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adivi Sesh also said each part of the HIT film will feature a young hero as a police officer in a different city, and then all of them would come together to solve a homicide in the last part of the series. There will also be guest appearances of lead actors from different plots in other plots, added the youngster.
The lead actor of the third part will be revealed towards the end of the second part, Sesh said but restrained from revealing who it would be.
The first part of the HIT starred Viswaksen and was released in the year 2020. The movie was well-received in Telugu. It was also remade in Hindi by Sailesh Kolanu starring actor Rajkumar Rao, which remained a flop.
The film stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Komalee Prasad, Maganti Srinath, Srikanth Iyengar, and Posani Krishna Murali in crucial roles. The movie is presented by actor Nani under his Wall Poster Cinema banner.
Coming to the crew of Hit:2, S Manikandan cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Garry BH. The film's songs were composed by MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili. John Stewart Eduri composed the background score. Prashanti Tipirneni produced the film.
- Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Teaser Faces Setback, YouTube Removes It From Trending List; Here's Why
- Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!
- Adivi Sesh’s Biographical Action-Drama Major Trends At Top 10 Across 14 Countries!
- Major Closing Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film On Late NSG Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan Is A Blockbuster!
- Major OTT Release Date & Time: Adivi Sesh's Biopic On Late NSG Major Sandeep Will Stream On Netflix!
- Major Day 12 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Biography Film Earns Good Money Besides Appreciation!
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Congratulates Major Team; Assures Them Full Support!
- Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Major's Success; 'We Were The Underdog In Hindi, Suddenly We Had Showtime All Over'
- Major Sandeep’s NSG Colleague Reviews Major; Says ‘I Felt Like I Was Watching The Real Sandy On Screen’
- Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Major Stars Adivi Sesh & Saiee Manjrekar
- Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Parents Review Major!
- Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh's Heartfelt Tribute To A War Hero Shows Us What It Means To Be A Soldier