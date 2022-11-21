Adivi Sesh Reveals Interesting Details About HITverse Ahead Of HIT: The Second Case's Release!

HIT: The second case, starring Adavi Sesh is the second installment of the HIT series, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie's teaser which was released recently, received appreciation from critics and fans. Hit: The Second Case is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 2. Meenakshi Chaudhary was cast as the film's female lead. Ahead of the film's release, Adivi Sesh, who has been taking part in the promotional activity has revealed that HIT will be a multi-sequel called HITverse.

Adivi Sesh is playing the role of a quirky cop in the film, who has to solve a challenging murder mystery set by a psychopath. In his latest interview with a news portal, Adivi Sesh revealed interesting details about the HITverse.

He said, with at least seven interlinked plots, HITverse would be similar to Hollywood's biggest cinematic universe of Avengers, and the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adivi Sesh also said each part of the HIT film will feature a young hero as a police officer in a different city, and then all of them would come together to solve a homicide in the last part of the series. There will also be guest appearances of lead actors from different plots in other plots, added the youngster.

The lead actor of the third part will be revealed towards the end of the second part, Sesh said but restrained from revealing who it would be.

The first part of the HIT starred Viswaksen and was released in the year 2020. The movie was well-received in Telugu. It was also remade in Hindi by Sailesh Kolanu starring actor Rajkumar Rao, which remained a flop.