HIT 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Crime Film Gets Going Without Competition!

Adivi Sesh's crime thriller HIT: The Second Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu as the second installment of the HITverse hit the screens on December 2 to a positive response at the box office. The movie, which stars Adivi Sesh as the head of the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) is a production venture of actor Nani's home banner.

HIT: The Second Case follows the journey of SP Krishna Dev (KD), who takes up the gruesome murder case of a victim named Sanjana. Later, he finds out that the remains of Sanjana are not hers but of several other women murdered earlier. While KD is vigorously pursuing the serial killer with whatever leads they trace out, his private life with Aarya, his live-in partner, gets intense. The couple become pregnant. Then the serial killer comes into picture again posing a threat to the life of Aarya. How KD manages to save his partner's life and defeat the serial killer is narrated in a fast screenplay without boring scenes.

The movie has some flaws and follows the regular tropes of crime thriller genre films. However, the performances, premise, and the screenplay make it a watchable fare. Suhas was cast as the serial killer in the film, whose role couldn't leave an impact on the viewers. In addition, they were forced to believe or sink in the fact that they are showcasing somebody like Suhas in such a role, which, had it been any other actor, would take the movie to a whole new level.

Check out the day-wise HIT 2 box office collection here:

Advertisement

Day 1: Rs 6.40 Crore

Day 2: Rs 5.50 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 11.90 Crore

Nani presented the film under the Wall Poster Cinema banner while Prashanti Tipirneni, his cousin, produced it. MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili composed the film's soundtrack, and John Stewart Eduri scored the background music. Fans and viewers felt the background music could have been better for a crime thriller film.

S Manikandan cranked the camera, and Garry BH edited the film. The sequel to HIT 2, HIT: The Third Case, will have actor Nani in the role of the HIT SP Sarkaar, who was introduced as a 'walking nightmare', in the climax.