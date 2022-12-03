Adivi Sesh's latest crime thriller movie written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu opened on the big screen all over the world on December 2. The movie is a sequel to the successful film HIT, starring Vishwak Sen. The movie is getting positive reviews from fans and critics.
Hit 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's HITverse Crime Thriller Begins On A Grand Note!
The movie revolves around an SP range cop Krishna Dev (Adivi Sesh) who gets involved in the gruesome murder case of a victim named Sanjana. He later finds out there are several other women who fell victim to the same psychopath. How KD nabs the killer is all about the film.
On the first day of the theatrical release, HIT: The Second Case earned about Rs 6 Crore from all centres in India. The occupancy ratio of the theatres is also recorded to be decent, and improved by the day's end.
The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Suhas as the psycho killer. Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Maganti Srinath, and Srikanth Iyengar are part of the film, who played crucial roles in it.
HIT 2 is the second installment in the planned HITverse by director Sailesh Kolanu. Actor Nani, who presented the movie, will be seen in the third part titled HIT: The Third Case as the head of the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). His cameo in the film's climax gave a peek into his character from the next sequel.
Prashanthi Tipirneni produced the movie under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Garry BH worked as the editor and S Manikandan cranked the camera. MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili composed the songs for the film and John Stewart Eduri scored the background score. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 10 Crore.
- HIT 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- HIT The Second Case Movie Review: Engaging Whodunnit With Lackluster Showdown
- Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!
- Adivi Sesh Reveals Interesting Details About HITverse Ahead Of HIT: The Second Case's Release!
- Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!
- Hit 2: Producer Nani Welcomes Adivi Sesh On Board As The Main Lead
- HIT:2 The Second Case Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Booking Tickets To Adivi Sesh's Film
- HIT: The Second Case Pre-Release Business: Everything About Adivi Sesh's Latest Crime Thriller!
- HIT 2 OTT Release Date & Time: Adivi Sesh-Sailesh Kolanu's Crime Thriller To Stream On Prime Video!
- Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Teaser Faces Setback, YouTube Removes It From Trending List; Here's Why
- Adivi Sesh’s Biographical Action-Drama Major Trends At Top 10 Across 14 Countries!
- Major Closing Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film On Late NSG Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan Is A Blockbuster!