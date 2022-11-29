Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!
Adivi Sesh, who was last seen in Major, a pan-India film, has won a wide range of appreciation and popularity for his role and performance in the film. The Tollywood youngster always treads the road less taken and many times were successful. His upcoming film is a sequel to 2020's suspense thriller Hit, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead. The movie is set to release all over the world on December 2.
The makers of the film, Wall Poster Cinema, founded by actor Nani and his cousin Prashanti Tipirneni, have organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad on November 28, ahead of its film's release. SS Rajamouli attended the event as the chief guest.
The movie is also going to have a theatrical release in Hindi, announced the producers. Speaking about the same, Adivi Sesh revealed that the dubbing works of the Hindi version are underway and the release date will be announced very soon.
HIT:2 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and the movie will have seven more sequels. The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead character along with seniors like Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Posani Krishna Murali. The cast also includes Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar, Gujjuru Hemanth, and Maganti Srinath among others in pivotal roles.
The technical team of HIT: The Second Case includes S Manikandan as its cinematographer and Garry BH as the editor. The film's songs were composed by MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili. The background score is rendered by John Stewart Eduri. The movie will unveil the protagonist of the film's sequel. The makers plan to make the film under HITverse, where several other heroes will play lead roles and come together for the finale.
- HIT: The Second Case Pre-Release Business: Everything About Adivi Sesh's Latest Crime Thriller!
- Adivi Sesh Reveals Interesting Details About HITverse Ahead Of HIT: The Second Case's Release!
- Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!
- HIT: The First Case Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar-Sanya's Thriller Has An Average Weekend
- HIT: The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar-Sanya's Film Starts On A Shaky Note
- HIT: The First Case Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride And Solves The Case
- HIT: The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu Reveals Why He Cast Rajkummar Rao In The Hindi Remake
- Hit 2: Producer Nani Welcomes Adivi Sesh On Board As The Main Lead
- Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Teaser Faces Setback, YouTube Removes It From Trending List; Here's Why
- Adivi Sesh’s Biographical Action-Drama Major Trends At Top 10 Across 14 Countries!
- Major Closing Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film On Late NSG Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan Is A Blockbuster!
- Major OTT Release Date & Time: Adivi Sesh's Biopic On Late NSG Major Sandeep Will Stream On Netflix!