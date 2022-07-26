Akkineni Akhil, who has been trying really hard to get a hold in Tollywood as a bankable hero has paired up with successful director Surender Reddy for an action spy thriller titled Agent. The movie's teaser has been released recently.

According to the insider buzz, the film's director and actor have decided to refrain from accepting remuneration from the producers upfront.

Owing to the tough times that Telugu Film Industry is going through- director Surender Reddy along with Akhil have decided not to take remuneration for the film as an initiative. According to a regional website, the producer of the film, Anil Sunkara confirmed the news.

This decision taken by the director and actor duo is being appreciated by the film fraternity, which not only reduces the burden of remuneration on the producers which is many a time more than half of the entire film's budget, but also reduces their pressure of the film's outcome at the theatres.

Instead, Akhil and Surender Reddy are said to take their compensation from the film's profit post theatrical release. Meanwhile, Agent's teaser, which was released recently, was received with great enthusiasm. The actor's performance and toned physique for the role is applauded.

Agent also stars legendary Malayalam icon Mammootty in a crucial role. Sakshi Vaidya is paired opposite Akhil as the love interest. HipHop Tamizha is scoring the music for the film and the story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Agent is produced under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Rasool Ellore, is the film's cinematographer and Naveen Nooli is on board for editing it.