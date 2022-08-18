Amid the ongoing buzz and hullabaloo around season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu, the news about the host's remuneration is doing the rounds. Nagarjuna has been hosting the biggest Telugu reality show for three seasons now. He has also hosted the first Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show.

The highly popular Telugu reality show Biggboss is back with a bang. The show's season 6 is now ready to engage the audience with its content from September 4. The show's latest promo confirmed the show's date as well as Akkineni Nagarjuna as its host.

Going by the rumour mills, for his time and efforts, the actor is said to have been taking home somewhere around Rs 16.5 Crore for the latest season 6. Earlier, Nagarjuna charged about Rs 40 Lakh per episode, amounting to Rs 12 Crore, and now has hiked his fee to Rs 16.5 Crore.

The news about the probable contestants of Season 6 is also all over the internet. While it is not known who are the contestants picked to take part in the show, which is revealed only in its first episode, several names continue to surface with each day. Take a look at some of the names of the possible contestants for the upcoming season here:

Deepika Pilli, Neha Chowdary, Srihan, Anchor Udhaya Bhanu, Actor Amardeep, Aadi Reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Geethu Royal, choreographer Poppy Master, Sri Satya, and RJ Surya are some of the names. The contestants are picked from the television industry, and film industry. They include a few social media influencers as well.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The contestants are locked up under a single roof with all connectivity cut off from the outside world. They are given tasks to accomplish and opportunities to perform and prove their mettle. The winner at the end will walk away with the season's trophy and a whopping cash prize. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 officially starts on september 4 2022 and Nagarjuna is all set to host the new season with 21 contestants coming to play this brand new season.