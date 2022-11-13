All The Details About Baladitya & Vasanthi's Remuneration From The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Are Here!

The most humble, mature, and amicable Baladitya, one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has come out of the house in the tenth-week elimination episode on November 12. The host Nagarjuna took little time and avoided tension among the nominated housemates by announcing Baladitya's name toward the end of the episode. Although quite hopeful, Baladitya accepted the elimination with grace and dignity.

Along with Baladitya, another contestant Vasanthi is also evicted from the house as part of the double elimination program on Sunday's episode. Vasanthi also couldn't make herself popular inside the house in the way that Sri Satya, Faima, Keerthi, and Inaya had projected themselves. Vasanthi was away from issues, disputes, and gossiping, and did not do remarkable stuff to grab the limelight and earn screen time.