Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam OTT Date & Time: Allari Naresh's Latest Drama Will Stream On ZEE5!

Allari Naresh hit the screens with his latest action drama Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam on November 25. The movie was released amid silent buzz but is getting positive reviews from the regular moviegoers and critics as well. Positive comments and appreciation is pouring in from the industry insiders, fans, and movie buffs for the honest attempt made by the film's entire team. AR Mohan is the writer and director of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Anandhi was cast as the female protagonist in the film.

Now that the movie is beginning to get a positive word-of-mouth, we might not expect the film to enter the digital streaming platform very soon. According to the set norms between the concerned parties involved, the movie has to make way to the OTT only five weeks after the theatrical run. However, in certain cases, the films make it to the OTT within three weeks of its theatrical release-depending upon its performance at the box office. Given the norms, the movie might hit the ZEE 5 platform around the end of December. The official date so far was not yet disclosed by the producers.

The satellite and digital streaming rights of the film are secured by Zee Studios, and ZEE 5. According to the insider buzz, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 5 Crore, and the non-theatrical digital deal was closed for the same amount. Now the theatrical release earnings are all accounted for profit.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam stars Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Praveen, and Sritej among others in crucial roles. Coming to the technical part, Raam Reddy weilded the camera as its cinematographer, and Chota K Prasad worked as its editor. Abburi Ravi had penned the dialogues for the film, which are receiving appreciation from the viewers. The film's background score composed by Sricharan Pakala is also an advantage to the film, accentuating the film's story, mood, and set-up.

Brahma Kadali worked as the Art Director of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Rajesh Danda produced the movie in association with Zee Studios under the Hasya Movies banner.