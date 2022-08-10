Allu Arjun Becomes The Choice For Brand Endorsements After The Success Of Pushpa

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is currently on cloud nine as he delivered one of the most successful pan-India films Pushpa in 2021. For the unversed, the first part of Pushpa AKA Pushpa: The Rise did a solid business in the Hindi market as well. Hence, he has become quite a popular face amongst the north Indian people as well.

Owing to his popularity, Allu Arjun has now become a favourite name amongst many brands. With his charm, amazing looks and reputation as a performer, Allu Arjun was already big in the brand world, however, post the stupendous success of Pushpa, the Stylish Star has cemented his position as the ultimate choice for brands.

Allu Arjun has reportedly been signed by some of the biggest brands across categories ranging from F&B, FMCG and travel and lifestyle. Notably, the campaigns are national ones targeted at mass audiences with a pan-India appeal. Looks like Allu Arjun's popularity will make him a global star soon.

After all, he has also become the most googled actor and one of the most admired personalities in the country. Before Pushpa, he had also delivered one of the most successful films in Tollywood, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And now, after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eagerly waiting for part two.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many others in key roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen in an item song 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa.