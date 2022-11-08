Allu Arjun Gets Emotional Hearing Brother Allu Sirish's Speech During Urvasivo Rakshasivo Success Party, Watch

Recently released Telugu movie, Urvasivo Rakshasivo, starring Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel, has been well-received by the audience. The makers of the film hosted a success bash for the film in Hyderabad. The party was attended by Allu Arjun as the chief guest. Allu Sirish, who plays the male lead in the film, addressed the event. While he was speaking on the stage, actor Allu Arjun, who is the elder brother of Sirish, broke down in tears.

The video of Allu Arjun getting teary-eyed is going viral on social media. Meanwhile, the actor wore a grey pantsuit for the bash, styled his hair in a ponytail, and kept his beard in his usual style.

During the event, while Sirish was giving his speech, Allu Arjun was spotted teary-eyed. As he tried holding back, the happy tears rolled down his cheeks. Allu Arjun then thanked the audiences for making Urvasivo Rakshasivo a success and congratulated the team of the film, including director Rakesh and producer Dheeraj. Watch video here

Further, the Pushpa star revealed that the film is very special for his family and that some sweet memories are attached to it. He also added that he was extremely happy about his brother's success and said that he was delighted that Allu Sirish's performance is being appreciated by the audience.

Speaking of Allu Arjun's work front, the actor has begun shooting for the second installment of his hit Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the highly anticipated film will see the actor reprise his character, Pushpa Raj. It will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli from the original film, and Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun had revealed his excitement about Pushpa 2 and said, "Genuinely I'm very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."