Allu Arjun’s And Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise To Release In Russia After A Thunderous Response In Moscow
Upon its release, Pushpa: The Rise created a storm across the theatres in India. Originally made in Telugu, the film's dubbed versions in different languages were highly appreciated nationwide. Not only that, the songs of the film like 'Srivalli'. 'Saami Saami', and 'Oo Antava' became instant hits and were in the top 10 songs list for tens of weeks. Now the movie is ready to take other countries by storm and is all set to make its mark in global cinemascape by releasing in Russia.
Pushpa: The Rise was initially selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the 'Blockbuster Hits Around The World' category. The film was screened on 30 August 2022 and received a thunderous response with many applauding the story, songs, and performances in the film. As per Pinkvilla, the makers of the film decided to get the movie to the global stage after seeing the positive reception and release it all over Russia.
A source close to the development talked to Pinkvilla and said, "The team is all excited to release Pushpa Part 1 in Russia in December. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock a release date." They also confirmed that Arjun himself will be taking part in the Russia promotions.
Meanwhile, as per reports, the pre-production of Pushpa: The Rule has already begun as the audience is eagerly waiting to watch the next instalment of the two-parter.
